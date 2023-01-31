KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — You got to strut like you mean it.

A University of Tennessee Freshman is sharing his love for fashion to many online. Karsten Hoglund always knew he had an interest in fashion and is honored to be leading the way towards men’s apparel blogging in East Tennessee.

“Fashion is all about expressing yourself,” Karsten says. “You can see a lot of somebody’s personality through what they wear.”

His blog, Southern Spoiled allows anyone to feel inspired and even shop Karsten’s exact looks. He shares top brands such as New Balance, Lululemon, Vineyard Vines, and more. Men’s fashion blogging is underserved in East Tennessee and Karsten hopes to create a fun space for it. “Do not try to follow what everyone else is doing; be your own person and share what is unique and different about you,” he adds.

He regularly posts pictures to his blog of his fun, fierce, and fashionable outfits. He says he wants his blog to be a place of positivity while sharing some of his favorite “southern preppy” looks.

Karsten started networking at a young age and says moving a lot as a child helped him develop friendships and people skills. He is now studying Journalism and Electronic Media at UT and is excited to continue creating lasting relationships in the industry.

He soon hopes to have his own clothing line and model all throughout the fashion industry.

Follow along with him on his Instagram, YouTube, and his blog.