KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Whether you are a die-hard fan to someone just getting into UT Football, there are some things to know before kick-off time.

John Pennigton, host of Sports Source, is the one who knows it all when it comes to what happens on and off the field.

If you are looking to pick up a UT jersey for the season, he says be sure to stick with #4, #5, and #6. Players, Cedric Tillman, Hendon Hooker, and Byron Young are the ones to be watching out for. Cedric Tillman, the star receiver is expected to be one of the most productive pass-catchers in the nation. Quarterback, Hendon Hooker, was a perfect fit for Josh Heupel’s offense last year and he’s even expected to be up for a Heisman consideration this offseason. is Byron Young, the Vols’ leading pass rusher, is the guy who is expected to make the biggest hit on the defensive side of the ball.

If you are heading into Neyland Stadium this season, you might see some new additions and expansions. A new Jumbotron on the North end of the stadium as well as a new standing-room-only “party zone” on the North end below that new big screen.

Big donors will also have luxury comfort chairs in the stands. But one of the biggest additions is the iconic V-O-L-S signs placed along the top of the South end of the stadium since last being up 20 years ago. Fans will also enjoy a new, even more impressive light show before night games courtesy of Knoxville’s Bandit Lites.

UT is moving away from paper tickets this year. You can now use your smartphones to buy and sell tickets for every game.

Pennngton is the host of Sports Source which airs every Sunday at 11:00 a.m. on WATE Six on Your Side. For their 20th season of covering UT sports they have completely revamped their set. Join former and current VFL’s that are ready to bring you all UT sporting coverage.

Visit their website to watch older tapings and get up to speed.