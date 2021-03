KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) –NASA’s Perseverance Rover finally touched down on Feb. 18, as the world watched the second phase of the Mars 2020 Mission begin.

Professor Linda Kah, along with a handful of students, worked to map out the Jezero crater, the landing site for the Perseverance rover. Kah shared her experiences and excitement about this successful landing and looks forward to what’s to come.

