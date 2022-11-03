KNOXVILLE, TN. (WATE) – A local man is finally living his dream to cheer on the University of Tennessee football team from the sidelines.

This dream not only caught the eyes of many inside Neyland Stadium but became a viral sensation with over 4 million views on TikTok.

Michael Galyean always dreamed of performing alongside the UT Dance Team. He works closely with the team as a faculty advisor for the UT dance company through BOSS Dance Company. Because of this, he received an opportunity that was too good to pass up.

The UT Dance Team head coach orchestrated a fun stunt that would be showcases at the UT vs. Kentucky game. The team dressed Michael up as a security guard to work the sidelines during that game, and before you knew it, he was joining them in their big number.

The UT jumbotron broadcasted the encounter for thousands of fans. Fans noticed something was happening on the sidelines when Sterling Henton “Sterl the Pearl” rushed the field and asked Michael to move during the dance.

Within seconds, Michael busted out his dance moves and performed with the girls.

Since then, Michael has become a viral sensation and is now using his platform to encourage others to chase their dreams. “Just go for it,” is his new motto.