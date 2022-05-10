KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – It is now time to show your appreciation for nurses in the East Tennessee community.

The University of Tennessee College of Nursing is celebrating 50 years after establishing in 1972.

Throughout the year the College of Nursing is holding a nomination forum for nurses in the community. You can nominate a deserving nurse who has attended the University of Tennessee’s College of Nursing in various categories such as innovation, humanitarian, research, and more. Nominations are due by June 15.

50 nurses will be awarded this summer and will eventually be honored at their annual gala in February 2023.

Dean Niederhauser is excited to honor those who work in a rewarding field as front line workers.

For more information on the College of Nursing and their curriculum, visit their website.