UUNIK Academy launches webinars to prepare parents for a “pandemic vacation”

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Reggie Jenkins, founder and educator of the UUNIK Academy, launches a three-part webinar series to prepare parents for the weeks ahead with no formal schooling.

Here’s the upcoming Facebook live schedule via the UUNIK Academy:

“Tips to Keeping Your Child on Track Academically” | Thursday, March 19th at 6 p.m.

“Tips to Keep Your Teen Engaged” | Sunday, March 22nd at 4 p.m.

“Developing Effective Parenting Skills” | Wednesday, March 25th at 6 p.m.

Tune in for tips of keeping the kiddos academically engaged and keep your eyes peeled for upcoming webinars throughout the next couple of months!