KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Touchdown de Tennessee.

The voices of the Vols are expanding with one local man bringing the Spanish language to the field.

Alcoa High School Spanish teacher, Carlos Lopez, used to his native tongue and love for football for good use. He took to Twitter to commentate a UT Football game, completely in Spanish. His energy and passion for his language and team showed and earned Lopez thousands of likes.

Playing football all throughout high school and college, he was the perfect man for the job.

Since then, he has acquired much success and big opportunities. The East Tennessee community has shown Carlos and his family that diversity is always welcome in our region.

“America is about belonging and the Hispanic community belongs too,” Carlos says. He says this is more than a fun video. “I want to make my mom proud and show the sacrifices she made for me and my family will all go towards a greater good,” He adds.

Lopez and his family fled from Venezuela under a dictatorship when we was a child. Since then he has gone on to study at Carson-Newman, Middle Tennessee State University, and The University of Tennessee. He now uses his many degrees passing off his knowledge to the students of Alcoa High School.

He also coaches for the 8-time State Champions, the Alcoa Tornados.

Since his very first video, Lopez has continued to post other UT football and basketball games with Spanish commentary. He has also created the first authentically translated version of Rocky Top.

His name is also creating a legacy. Carlos has been referred to as the Spanish John Ward. Ward was the “voice of the Vols” from 1965 to 1999. He recently passed away in June 2018.

He know goes by his official name, Carlos “Juan Ward” Lopez, and with that name came some big opportunities.

Carlos has now accepted partnerships with Craven Wings and Johnson’s Barbershop.

Carlos is also excited to announce he will be expanding his Spanish sports series on a more ‘national’ level. He will officially announce the news on his Twitter account.

For more information and to keep up with the man himself, visit his Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.