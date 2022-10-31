KNOXVILLE, TN. (WATE) – This trend is sweeping the nation from its results.

Celebrities like Kim Kardashian have been known to use this popular treatment for years. The Vampire Facial is used for anti-aging, reducing stretch marks, treating wrinkles, and enhancing pigmentation in the skin.

The name comes from the process of the treatment. Medical licensed aesticians will extract your platelets from your blood through your arm. The platelet-rich plasma (PRP) is used to generate new collagen by putting it over your face before the treatment. Using a small pen-like device a row of tiny needles go into the skin to mimic an injury and make the body grow new tissue and create collagen. Don’t worry–numbing cream is used in this procedure.

The service only lasts up to 30 minutes with minor downtime after.

Currently, Old City Med Spa is offering 100 dollars off their Vampire Facials until Friday, November 4.

Visit their website or call (865) 247-5057 to book a free consultation.