KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Get ready to have some fun with the whole family.

Vestival is gearing up for their 20th annual event after taking a 2-year hiatus due to Covid-19.

On Saturday, May 7 at 11:00 a.m. the Candoro Arts and Heritage Center has been putting on this annual event to benefit their organization, and preserve an area once known for the lumber and marble works industry. The festival will be held on the grounds of the Candoro Marble Building and will be held rain or shine.

The festival will feature a wide range of diverse food, live entertainment, and friendly activities to bring the community together in an inclusive way. Head over to their Facebook page to see a full line-up of entertainment.

For more information on how you can attend and the history of the Candoro Arts and Heritage Center, visit their website.