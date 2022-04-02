KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Vet climb supports veterans by providing them with a space to build a community.

Vet Climb is an organization that schedules rock climbing events for military veterans. Although Vet Climb plans to start offering other activities such as fishing trips and yoga, they are currently focusing on climbing events. By providing these supportive environments their hope is to grow a community of veterans whether they climb or not. Vet Climb is a partnership between GallantFew and Catalyst Sports to offer training and lessons to those that attend. These climbing events are held every second Wednesday of the month at River Sports Outfitters Climbing Center on Sutherland Avenue in Knoxville.

For more information visit the Vet Climb event page or register for the GallantFew/Catalyst Sports Veteran Adaptive Climbing event by visiting the registration website.