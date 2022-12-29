KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – We are continuing to track the season of giving with this locally owned business geared towards a specific demographic.

Family Home Care Services is geared to providing top quality, non-medical home care services to veterans, the elderly and disbabled.

Starting as a women and veteran owned business, these women are doing good work all year long. These services are crucial and life-sustaining including shopping, cleaning, meal preparation, and more.

Heading into the new year, Family Home Care Services are gearing up to cater and care for a group of people who desperately need their needs met too. Now Faith is an extension of their existing mission and will provide resources and food to those experiencing homelessness.

Items they are currently accepting range from backpacks, gloves, hats, sunscreen, and bottled water, however, they say the best donation are non-perishable canned foods.

Visit their website or follow their Facebook page to find out how you can donate.