KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) —The Knox County Archives collects, preserves, and makes accessible records of the Knox County Government.

They are located in the East Tennessee History Center on Gay Street and along with the East Tennessee Historical Society and Calvin M. McClung Historical Collection collect, preserve, and interpret East Tennessee History.

In this segment, they discuss one of the record groups they are indexing and digitizing, the Register of Deeds’ military discharges. These provide a wealth of information about Knoxville and East Tennessee’s veterans that might not be available anywhere else.

This record set represents East Tennesseans’ service in every conflict from the American Civil War through the Vietnam War.

