KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Out of her home, Susan Capps, a veteran and also known as ‘Diskychick,’ uses her love for Tennessee to create a variety of new creations almost on a weekly basis. From homemade home decor to bags and toys, Capps loves sewing items that turn into gifts for those all over Tennessee.

Capps creates personalized items by sewing with her machine or by hand. It’s how her business, Diskychick Creations came to be. With the tons of fun fabrics that she likes to use, there’s something for everyone to take home and make it their own.