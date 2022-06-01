KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Local veterans are stepping into leadership roles to help you.

On Wednesday, June 1 get out and see up close a veteran’s journey from the military to a business owner. The Appalachian Grit will host several local veterans to showcase their businesses and talents. They will pitch to city leaders and member of the community who have the ability to provide resources and advance their careers.

Bunker Labs, a national nonprofit dedicated to helping military-affiliated entrepreneurs start and grow their business, will be hosting these men and women to participate in this pitch. Knoxville is just one of the twenty-three cities participating in this pitching event.

Brent Gallo, Hire a Cyber Pro and Keith Bridges, Knox Goats will be amongst several other veteran business owner’s showcasing their already successful companies.

Tony Lee, a Knoxville Veteran Cohort Ambassador, is excited to give these men and women the opportunity to take center stage and promote their missions in front of many influential people.

For more information on Bunker Labs and their mission, visit their website.