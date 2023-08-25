KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Once a Vol, always a Vol. That’s the saying that stays true to this day for most who attend UTK. One VFL is returning to Knoxville to give back to the place that gave him a chance.

Admiral Schofield, a former Vol basketball player and current NBA player with the Orlando Magic is back in town to give back to the city that he loves. The Admiral Schofield Endowment Fund, a public fundraising foundation announces “The Admiral’s Club Summer Jam 2023: Homecoming”. This fundraiser takes place in Knoxville at different locations to give the community the chance to raise money to empower youth and their families.

Schofield and his team host a bowling night at Maple Hall on Friday, August 25th to bring the community together to raise money and have fun doing it. On Saturday, August 26th you can head over to Webb High School from 9 am to 12 pm and enjoy basketball clinics as well as watch a celebrity basketball game starting at 2 pm.

Giving back to Knoxville and the youth here is something that Schofield says he is very proud to do. Going to school at UTK and being able to play for the Vols showed him the true Volunteer way.

You can find more information about the Admiral Schofield Endowment Fund and donate to the cause on their website.