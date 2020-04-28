VFL Curt Maggitt partners up with the YWCA to provide relief to families amid the pandemic

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Although the doors to the YWCA’s Phyllis Wheatley Center are closed, this does not mean the work of the YWCA must come to an end.

Director of the Wheatley Center, Kathy Mack, identified 13 families in need of financial assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic, and set out to raise money for these families. Joined by “Vol for Life,” Curt Maggit, former Tennessee football player, along with other organizations in the East Tennessee community, the center raised over $1,300 dollars. These funds will be divided out into $100 dollar gift cards to the 13 families living inside of a food desert in East Knoxville.

Although the initial goal of $1,300 dollars has been reached, Mack said the YWCA has more than 140 families who need assistance during this pandemic. To donate to the Phyllis Wheatley Center’s Family Relief Fund, head online and click donate now to make an impact on the greater Knoxville area.