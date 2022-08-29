KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Young athletes are constantly under pressure and a VFL is taking his experience and passion to help them emotionally.

Derrick Furlow Jr., best known for his time playing for the University of Tennessee, is rolling out a new company geared towards student athletes and their careers. Sports Life Business is a company that helps young athletes generate brand partnerships and collaborations that fit their lifestyle.

In July of 2021, the NCAA has allowed student athletes to monetize off of their name, image, and likeness (NIL). Many sports agencies have started working with collegiate athletes to give them collaboration opportunities. However, Furlow, is creating a different NIL model.

Sports Life Business helps these athletes make branding partnerships with only mental health brands and companies.

Sports Life Business was created by the athlete for the athlete. Derrick Furlow Jr. played for UT and says he remembers the pressure and stigma behind mental health. He is now using his platform to help other athletes and their own emotional health.

For more information and how to get involved, visit his website.