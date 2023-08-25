KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It’s not often that two Vol’s for Life end up in the Living East Tennessee studio together, so the LETN team wanted to see how well they would do in the kitchen.

Thanks to Food City Pantry, both Admiral Schofield, a former Vol and now NBA Player for The Orlando Magics, and Nicky Anosike, a former Lady Vol and WNBA player, were able to create a dish centered around their time on the court.

It’s a basketball party dip. Literally.

Schofield and Anosike attempted to create the basketball party dip. (We can confirm it at least tastes good).

For ingredients you will need Mexican bean dip, salsa (if you’d like to mix it with the bean dip), guacamole, cheddar chese or a cheese dip, olives (or black beans if you aren’t a fan of olives).

You start with a round platter and then spread the bean dip, then the guac on top of the dip, and lastly, the cheese. Once those are all layered, you will mince the olives (skip if you’re using beans) and then use the olives or beans to create the basketball lines.

Now your dip is ready to eat! Add as many layers as you’d like and find ways to make it your own. For more about the ingredients used, visit Food City’s website.