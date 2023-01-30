MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — There’s nothing better than a fresh croissant paired with a nice cup of coffee. For those that enjoy that combination, Jan. 30 marks National Croissant Day.

At Vienna Coffee Company Co. this is something you can enjoy on a daily basis. As they work to craft coffee to excellence, they understand the importance of being able to enjoy it with a baked good.

The Maryville coffee shop also hosts events like Veterans Coffee & Conversation Hour. To learn more about the shop or the events they hold, visit Vienna Coffee Company’s website.