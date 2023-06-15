PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — One couple is proving it is never too late to live out your dreams.

Darryl and Clayron Tolleson have been full-time residents of the road since 2018. They travel all across the country finding the best vacations, attractions, and landmarks to check off their bucket list.

Darryl gave thirty years of service to the Atlanta Police Department as their former deputy chief before officially retiring in 2018.

“I spent much of my life seeing the worst of the worst, and that is why I plan to see the best of the best in this country,” Darryl says. “For the next 30 years, I plan on seeing all the beautiful things this country has to offer, and so far we have succeeded at that.”

Darryl’s wife, Clayron Tolleson, picked up and hit the open road too, but her everyday life still looks different compared to her husband’s.

“I work full-time, so I am focused on work most of the time,” she says. One of Clayron’s biggest challenges is working for a West Coast company while traveling the majority of the time on the East Coast. “I sometimes get up at 3:00 am just to make meetings,” she adds. However, she still wouldn’t trade her new normal for anything else.

The Tolleson family started documenting their travels for their families to follow along, but it wasn’t long before many others started noticing them too.

They have amassed over 40,000 subscribers on YouTube who are eager to see where the couple is heading next. They share all things including RV hacks, vacation recommendations, and their day-to-day lives.

The couple has come to East Tennessee many times and it all started back with Darryl was just a little kid.

“I came to Pigeon Forge when I was younger and fell in love with the whole idea of camping here,” he says. “My parents have stayed at this exact camp ever since I was young.”

Camp Riverslanding is an RV campground located right off The Parkway in Pigeon Forge. They have 107 RV sites, 7 RV rentals, and even 2 onsite vacation rental homes. The camp has become the premier destination for many to enjoy all the great things the Great Smoky Mountains have to offer.

They host thousands of visitors every year, including those who already live in East Tennessee.

“The camp is perfect for anyone wanting to explore the area without having to fight the traffic getting into town,” General Manager Teresa Mains says.

The camp offers a wide variety of amenities and onsite activities including a heated pool, playground, lazy river, fire grills, a dog park, and more.

The camp has gone on to win multiple awards including TripAdvisor recognizing the camp with the Traveler’s Choice Award for being in the Top 10% of lodging worldwide. This award is based on overall reviews and ratings collected throughout the year.

The Tolleson RV has all of the bells and whistles you need to make life on the road as comfortable as possible.

With flat-screen TVs, several fireplaces, a dishwasher, and even a walk-in shower, the Tolleson’s are living the glamping life, but it wasn’t always like that. “This is our 3rd RV and our living situation has gone through many stages,” Darryl says. “We used to travel, pitch a tent, and drive the next day in our truck,” he adds.

But the one thing that remains the same after all these years is the couple’s love for each other.

“This is the person I go to bed and wake up next to every day,” Clay says. “Every day we are always trying to make each other laugh while traveling this world together. They say, RV living is an experience to make any couple’s love grow stronger.

For more information and to follow their next move, visit their YoutTube page.