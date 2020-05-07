Virtual flash mob raises awareness for domestic violence amid the pandemic

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Grab your dancing shoes and get on your feet! It’s time to get jiggy with the Knoxville Shimmy Mob! In partnership with the Knoxville Family Justice Center, the Knoxville Shimmy Mob is part of a global mission to educate and bring awareness to emotional abuse and domestic violence through dance.

Normally, the flash mob would take place every year on Market Square, however due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this flash mob is going digital.

This virtual flash mob is kicking off at 1 p.m. on Facebook live via the mob’s team leader, Sandy Larson. For more information on how you and your family can participate in this virtual awareness event, contact Larson at sandy.larson@yahoo.com.