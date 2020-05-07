Breaking News
TN Coronavirus: 14,096 cases, 237 deaths as of Thursday
Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Virtual flash mob raises awareness for domestic violence amid the pandemic

Living East Tennessee

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Grab your dancing shoes and get on your feet! It’s time to get jiggy with the Knoxville Shimmy Mob! In partnership with the Knoxville Family Justice Center, the Knoxville Shimmy Mob is part of a global mission to educate and bring awareness to emotional abuse and domestic violence through dance.

Normally, the flash mob would take place every year on Market Square, however due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this flash mob is going digital.

This virtual flash mob is kicking off at 1 p.m. on Facebook live via the mob’s team leader, Sandy Larson. For more information on how you and your family can participate in this virtual awareness event, contact Larson at sandy.larson@yahoo.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Watch and Win


Book a Segment

Facebook Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Facebook

Twitter Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Twitter

Instagram Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Instagram

Pinterest Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Pinterest

Trending Stories

Fill out my online form.