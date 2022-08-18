KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – You can now achieve accountability and comfortability while you workout.

All in Fitness founder, Mellissa Trent, is ready to start helping you achieve your health and fitness goals today. She does this by offering three ways you can join in.

One of her most popular options is her live virtual classes. She offers two intensity level classes – beginner, and advanced.

Virtual beginner classes start on Mondays and Wednesdays at 6:30 a.m. while her advanced starts earlier at 5:30 a.m. Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

If you are unable to attend either classes, rest assured, Trent offers recordings of her sessions.

If virtual fitness is not for you, she also has 3 studio locations to choose from.

For more information, details on how to get signed up, and class schedule, visit their website.