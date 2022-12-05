NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Gaylord Opryland Resort’s 39th A Country Christmas celebration. A Country Christmas offers a wide array of family-friendly activities ranging from its signature attraction ICE! to visits with Santa, gingerbread decorating, caroling, ice skating, ice-skating shows, ice tubing and more. Additionally, The Oak Ridge Boys are back to headline the “Christmas in Tennessee” dinner show as part of a 32-show residency.

This year the resort is especially excited to welcome back the long-time holiday tradition, ICE! featuring the theme Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer. A part from attraction made of over 2 million pounds of ice, visitors can enjoy indoor and outdoor activities that will for sure get anyone in a festive mood.

For more on A Country Christmas, visit Gaylord Opryland’s website.