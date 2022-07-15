CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WATE) – Visit unique attractions special to Chattanooga with Ruby Falls and Rock City, part of your Chattanooga Summer PLAYlist.

There is so much that makes Chattanooga special but a couple of attractions that can be found in the area are truly unique. Rock City offers spectacular views unlike any you have ever seen before living up to it legacy of being on of the few places where you can see seven states from one vantage point. Getting up to the scenic overlook is half the fun experiencing the beauty of Chattanooga all the way to the top.

After your visit to the high peaks of Rock City, head underground to the largest underground waterfall at Ruby Falls. A magical and beautiful natural feature the roar of Ruby Falls can be heard echoing through the caverns inviting guests to experience a once-in-a-lifetime spectacle.

For more information or to build you Summer PLAYlist visit the Chattanooga Tourism Co. website.