KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Historic Rugby is a restored Victorian Village in Morgan County founded in 1880 by British author Thomas Hughes. Today, around 20 of the original 60 buildings remain at the southern edge of the Big South Fork National Recreation Area.

Hiking trails can be found all around the village and even a swimming hole that is the oldest continuously-used swimming hole in the United States!

Saturday, October 21st, is the third Saturday hike at 10 am. Meeting at the Rugby Visitor Centre, the event is free and is led by state naturalist Randy Hedgepath.

November 24th and 25th, Thanksgiving Marketplace: This event will have craft demonstrations and vendors, soups at the Commissary, historic tours, and a Saturday Holiday Tea on Saturday the 25th.

Christmas at Rugby: First two Saturdays of December and will be celebrating the holidays as if it’s still 1880, the year the town was settled. There will be caroling, live music, holiday shopping, hot drinks and cookies in the decorated historic buildings, food trucks and more.

New Year’s Eve Cabaret: Held at the Visitor Centre Theatre, a Knoxville-based group of actors and singers will be entertaining with music, singing, and comedy, and we all ring in the New year together.

You can get tickets and find more information at HistoricRugby.org.