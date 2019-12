GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – ‘Tis the season to visit the Father of Christmas, and what better way to do it than in a specialty store that bears his name?

Santa’s Claus-et is a Christmas store in the heart of the Great Smoky Mountains offering all things Christmas to anyone who stops in. From personalized ornaments and hot chocolate, to sweet treats and photos with Santa, it’s the perfect way to get into the holiday spirit.