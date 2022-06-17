KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Volunteer East Tennessee has a variety of opportunities for you to support your community from family friendly activities to high school volunteer work.

When it comes to giving back to the East Tennessee community, Volunteer East Tennessee has it right there in the name. With a variety of organizations benefitting from the hard work being done by Volunteer East Tennessee, those that work with Volunteer East Tennessee will be able to help out in a multitude of ways. From being grand marshalls at the upcoming USA Cycling Nationals, to family-friendly opportunities that are fun for the whole family, if you want to support your community contact Volunteer East Tennessee today.

