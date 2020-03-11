Volunteer East Tennessee releases Spring Volunteer Guide

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Dedicate some time to volunteer in the East Tennessee community this spring. Volunteer East Tennessee releases its 2020 Spring Volunteer Guide with six different impact areas to serve East Tennessee.

Whether its volunteering in a faith-based organization or you find your passion with arts and culture, Volunteer East Tennessee, truly has an opportunity for everyone!

Upcoming opportunities include signing up for a shift for the Spring Fund Drive, the Knox Shamrock Fest and Lucky Kidney Run or Park Day 2020.