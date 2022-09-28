KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Putting VOL in Volunteer with a local organization catered to your needs.

Help someone and even yourself by lending a hand with local opportunities. Volunteer East Tennessee is an online site to find the best ways to give back in areas that matter to you.

They match you with fields of interest such as working with children, first aid, environment, and more. Currently, they have three volunteer opportunities that you can sign up for now to get started.

On Saturday, September 8 get out and volunteer in the Fall spirit for the Hose Havens’ Fall and Craft Fest in Lenoir City. Assist staff with pumpkin patch, games, and parking with plenty to enjoy once you are finished volunteering.

On Friday, October 7 through Sunday, October 9 the Aid to Ukraine Tennis Charity Tournament is a perfect volunteer event for small company teams, older high schoolers, and college students that need service hours.

Every Saturday from October 1 through December 3 the Market Square Farmer’s Market by Nourish is always looking for volunteers every weekend.

Visit their website now to get signed up for these events and start volunteering today.