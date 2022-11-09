KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Lend a hand to those who need it most.

Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of East Tennessee are actively recruiting volunteers to advocate for abused and neglected children in the Knox Co. Juvenile Courts.

CASA was first established in 1986 to recruit, train, and support volunteer advocates who provide a voice to needed children, and ultimately provide millions of them to find safe, permanent homes. In 2022, CASA advocated for 296 children which calls on the need for volunteers more than ever.

To volunteer with CASA, you are not required to have special skills for the role. They ask you “have a heart for children.” Becoming a CASA volunteer, they will ensure you complete a 33 hour of classroom training. Once completed, you will be sworn in by Judge Tim Irwin. Their next training class begins Tuesday, January 17th, 2023.

CASA of East Tennessee will hold their largest yearly fundraiser on Thursday, April 20th, 2023. More information will be released soon.

For more information on how to get involved, visit their website.