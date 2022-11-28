MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Lend a hand this holiday season.

Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee serves 18 counties across the region towards one goal– to end hunger.

In 2021, it was reported that 200,000 East Tennesseans face food insecurity every year, however, you can do your part to lower that number.

Volunteer opportunities at Second Harvest range from portioning dry foods, assist with food distributions, and more. It is easy to sign up and get started. Many ways to get involved can be found at their at warehouse in Maryville or at one of their mobile distributions sites in the area.

Volunteer shift times include Tuesday through Saturday at either 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. or 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. “Shifts fill up really quick, so it is important that you jump on it,” says Volunteer Coordinator, Mike D’Aquilante.

Ages 10 years and up can get in on the volunteer action. Classroom field trips, local organizations, churches, and large corporation can all be apart of Second Harvest’s good work.

For more information and to get started, click here.