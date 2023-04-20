KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Put your volunteer hat on, and let’s do what Tennesseans do best.

National Volunteer Week happens on the third week of April with many showing up and lending a hand.

With hundreds of causes in the area, you will be able to plug into an organization that you are passionate about. Many East Tennessee non-profits are always looking for volunteers with tasks that vary depending on what you’re interested in.

See below for a list of organizations that are always looking for community members to join in on their mission.

Animals & Wildlife

Humane Society of Tennessee Valley

Young Williams Animal Center

Knox Paws

Ijiams Nature Center

UT Arboretum

Blount County Animal Center

Keep Knoxville Beautiful

Children & Teens

Girl Talk, Inc.

Secret Safe Place of Tennessee

CASA of East Tennessee

Harmony Family Center

The Wesley House

The Change Center

Homeless Community

Volunteer Ministry Center

Knoxville Area Rescue Ministries

CareCuts of Knoxville

Habitat for Humanity

The Love Kitchen

TORCH (Tennessee Outreach Center for Homeless)

Family Promise of Knoxville

Knoxville Dream Center

United Way of Greater Knoxville

Mental Health & Addiction

Metro Drug Coalition

McNabb Center

Susannah’s House

National Alliance on Mental Health Knoxville

Health & Wellness

American Heart Association

InterFaith Health Clinic

PJ Parkinson’s

Community Action Coalition

The Arc of Knox County

MEDIC Regional Blood Center

Remote Area Medical

For more information and to find volunteer opportunities that best fit you, visit the Volunteer East Tennessee website.