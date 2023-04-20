KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Put your volunteer hat on, and let’s do what Tennesseans do best.
National Volunteer Week happens on the third week of April with many showing up and lending a hand.
With hundreds of causes in the area, you will be able to plug into an organization that you are passionate about. Many East Tennessee non-profits are always looking for volunteers with tasks that vary depending on what you’re interested in.
See below for a list of organizations that are always looking for community members to join in on their mission.
Animals & Wildlife
Humane Society of Tennessee Valley
Young Williams Animal Center
Knox Paws
Ijiams Nature Center
UT Arboretum
Blount County Animal Center
Keep Knoxville Beautiful
Children & Teens
Girl Talk, Inc.
Secret Safe Place of Tennessee
CASA of East Tennessee
Harmony Family Center
The Wesley House
The Change Center
Homeless Community
Volunteer Ministry Center
Knoxville Area Rescue Ministries
CareCuts of Knoxville
Habitat for Humanity
The Love Kitchen
TORCH (Tennessee Outreach Center for Homeless)
Family Promise of Knoxville
Knoxville Dream Center
United Way of Greater Knoxville
Mental Health & Addiction
Metro Drug Coalition
McNabb Center
Susannah’s House
National Alliance on Mental Health Knoxville
Health & Wellness
American Heart Association
InterFaith Health Clinic
PJ Parkinson’s
Community Action Coalition
The Arc of Knox County
MEDIC Regional Blood Center
Remote Area Medical
For more information and to find volunteer opportunities that best fit you, visit the Volunteer East Tennessee website.