KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – In celebration of Nexstar Founder’s Day the team at WATE 6 on your side all volunteer their time at Second Harvest Food Bank, fighting hunger throughout the community.

Second Harvest Food Bank is in need of volunteers to help in their fight against community food shortages. WATE 6 on your side answered the call in honor of Nexstar Founders Day, most working 4 hours packing boxes and preparing food for delivery to food pantries throughout East Tennessee. If you would like to volunteer and help those in need, Second Harvest Food Bank is always looking for great people to join their team.

For more information visit the Second Harvest Food Bank website for how to donate and volunteer.