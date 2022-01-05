KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – If you are looking for the perfect volunteer fit, we have got you covered.

Volunteer East Tennessee takes a matching approach to find you a volunteer opportunity that is near and dear to you.

Love animals, babies, senior citizens, mental health? Volunteer East Tennessee works with over one hundred non-profits in the region that all have different missions.

Not only are you able to find a great organization, non-profits are also encouraged to sign up with Volunteer East Tennessee so that they may send volunteers to come out and lend a hand too.

Alyson Gallaher, the Chief Community Engagement Officer, has several volunteer days avaiable.

Coming up you can get involved in the Second Harvest Mobile Distribution Support, YWCA’s Diversity Day and Race Against Racism, and the Red Cross Disaster Action Team.

To find a volunteer mission that best suits you, visit the Volunteer East Tennessee website.