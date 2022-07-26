KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – If you are looking to serve the senior citizen’s in your community, we have a volunteer opportunity for you.

Volunteer Assisted Transportation, a program through Knoxville-Knox Co Community Action Committee, provides a safe way for to senior citizens to “catch a ride.”

Unlike the popular transportation site, Uber, VAT provides one-on-one assistance throughout the drive. Whether they are needing help getting to doctor appointment, going grocery shopping, and even attending church, you can help a senior citizen get to their destination and arrive back home safely.

Anyone 21 years or older with a valid driver’s license are eligible to apply.

Volunteer Assisted Transportation provides vehicles and gasoline to make your volunteering efforts easier.

For more information and to sign up, visit their website.