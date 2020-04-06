Breaking News
Volunteers needed: Ways you can help make a difference in East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Volunteers are needed and our community needs you now more than ever. Volunteer East Tennessee joined us with various ways you can still safely volunteer and make a difference across East Tennessee. Find more details here.

