KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Voodoo Brewing Company has called Knoxville home for the last three months. Since then, they’ve been working to add to the menu and the overall customer experience.

Brewing is where it all began for the Pennsylvania native company, but offering more than just beer is an important task to them. Any customer can find an alcoholic or non-alcoholic beverage and even food items that will suffice. On top of what’s already on the menu, Voodoo has added some items for all of the brunch lovers out there.

Enjoy french toast, an omelet, or even Voodoo’s hangover burger. That’s just a few items from their brunch menu that can be enjoyed from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Sunday, and now that it’s getting warmer outside, you can enjoy your meal outside.

Voodoo’s patio has officially opened, making the pet-friendly establishment even better with an outdoor option. This also adds to the many events Voodoo holds on a weekly basis.

To keep up with everything Voodoo is offering, visit their website or Facebook page.