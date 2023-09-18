KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Walgreens COVID-19 Index is one of the last remaining COVID-19 surveillance trackers in the U.S., and it’s showing an increase in positivity rates. In addition, the CDC has reported higher or earlier flu activity in several Southern Hemispheric countries compared to what was seen prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With multiple respiratory viruses circulating this fall, it’s important to know and understand information surrounding vaccinations, testing and treatment.

Dr. Kevin Ban, the chief medical officer at Walgreens, shared the latest information surrounding flu, COVID-19 and RSV vaccines, and other meaningful details including vaccinations recommended this fall, including optimal timing, co-administration guidance, and information on the updated COVID-19 vaccine anticipated for mid-September. Plus, more on treatments that are available and how Walgreens is making it easier for patients to take care of their needs.

