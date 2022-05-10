KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Become one with art.

The Fearless Motion and Lotus Light Flower are collaborating together to bring a one-of-a-kind immersive night of art.

On Saturday, May 14 Moving Ground will feature 13 artists using music, dance and visual artwork that use the same practices of Koan meditation. The event will feature a 3-hour dance demonstration that audience members can walk around and see up close.

This event is backed by Tennessee Arts Commission and others who are interested in upkeeping artwork in all of its’ forms.

If you are interested in what this type of art can pertain, visit their website.