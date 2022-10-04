KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Get out and active for a good cause.

On Saturday, October 8 at Zoo Knoxville the Alzheimer’s Association East Tennessee chapter are getting ready for a national event that supports those who are affected by the disease. Check in starts at 8:00 a.m. with ongoing activities until the walk begins at 10:00 a.m. Registration is currently open.

The Walk to end Alzheimer’s brings out thousands of people all over the country to get out and fight this disease together. The proceeds from the event will go directly to the Alzheimer’s Association to provide care, support, and ongoing research efforts.

With a minimum fundraising effort of $100, participants will receive a t-shirt.

There are also volunteer and donation opportunities for those unable to participate int he walk.

For more information and to get signed up, visit their website.