KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Wallace Real Estate has been a trusted name in East Tennessee since 1936. With six area office locations, Wallace has been working closely with homebuyer and seller clients for generations.

The company provides a one-stop shop for consumers, including property management services, in-house mortgage partners, title services, insurance and home warranty. Wallace also has a dedicated Commercial division.

To learn more and get in touch with Wallace, just visit their website.