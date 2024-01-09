STRAWBERRY PLAINS, Tenn. (WATE) — Walnut Springs Winery was established in 2018 by winemaker, Katie Keener. Now, the winery has relocated to a 60 acre farm to allow for retail wine sales and a tasting bar.

You can taste award-winning wines with no appointment necessary and even check out some of their upcoming events.

January 20 from 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm the winery will be hosting a night of Wine and Chocolate! It will be a decadent evening of pairings. You will get to discover the secret behind why wine and chocolate taste even better together. From smooth reds to crisp whites, each wine will have its own experience alongside a mouthwatering chocolate delight.

Plus, if you’re looking for a Galentine’s Day outing February 3 Walnut Springs is hosting a perfect night for you and your gal pals. Order chocolate or cheese fondue with all the fixings and cheers to a night of love and friendship.

To learn more about Walnut Springs Winery and its offerings, just visit their website!