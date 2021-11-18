KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Stud, Ron Fuller, is back and ready to hang out with you!

Ron Fuller is a retired wrestler and holds multiple championship titles since 1972. Fuller is giving East Tennessee the opportunity for a once in a lifetime evening. “Dinner with The Stud” will be on Sunday, November 21, from 7:00-9:00 pm, at Calhouns on the River. The evening will feature dinner, a Q&A with Fuller, 2 free autographed photos, and more.

Tickets are $30 at the door.

Professional wrestling holds a huge history and fan base in the East Tennessee area. This evening will bring older fans and a new generation together to celebrate Knoxville wrestling’s successful history.

Visit Ron Fuller’s website to purchase tickets.