KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A local company is ready to give back to the community in a very special way.

Flow Roofing, owned and operated by Philip Fries specializes in all your roofing installation and repairing needs.

Fries takes pride in representing a company that puts their customer’s best interest first, which is why he is giving away one roof to a lucky and deserving winner.

Nominations are now open for you to nominate yourself or someone deserving a new, high quality roof. All nominees should be someone who has served their community or country in some form, such as educators, front line workers, first responders, and more.

For more information on this giveaway and Flow Roofing, visit their website.