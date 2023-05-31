KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An annual event that sparks entrepreneurial creativity and ideas is back again.

Innov865 Week will kick off on Friday, September 8, and run until Friday, September 15.

The week will consist of various programs and resources to further the success of aspiring entrepreneurs, investors, makers, and other student, business, and community leaders. You can take part in several panels, pitch competitions, investor roundtables, and more with the experts themselves.

If you are new to the entrepreneur world and are ready to enter it, you have the chance to share your ideas and maybe even receive a big payday too.

Startup Day will be held on Tuesday, September 12 to celebrate the growing and eager entrepreneurial minds in Knoxville. The day will feature a pitch competition for anyone looking to share their ideas with the community.

The showcase will introduce aspiring startups to a panel made up of venture capitalists, angel investors, and industry leaders.

Those with a startup that is ready to take off can be awarded up to 10,000 dollars in cash prizes. Applications must be sent in by Friday, June 30. The Innov865 Alliance will select six startup businesses from Knoxville to pitch their business or company.

The Innov865 Alliance works to support and provide resources to the Knoxville region’s most aspiring business owners. They believe that Knoxville is one of the best places to start your own business due to the support of the community and grants provided to those who take part in business advancement.

The week will highlight different tracks that entrepreneurs might need to know and excel in.

See below.

For more information on Innov865 Week and a full schedule, visit their website.