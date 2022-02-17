KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Strike out the perfect job.

Tennessee Smokies Baseball is holding a job fair on Saturday, Feb. 19 from 10:00am to 3:00pm.

Anyone 16 years or older can get in on one of these amazing opportunities working for in a fun and fast-pace environment.

Any position at every Smokies Baseball game will be recruiting, including ticket sales, production, and ushers. There are also a number of positions avaiable at the stadium’s on-site restaurant. Many food and beverage jobs including bartenders, hosts, and cooks are up for grabs.

All applicants must bring two forms of ID and wear a face mask at all times.

For more information on the jobs avaiable, visit their website or give them a call at (865) 286-2300.