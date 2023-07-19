KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Golf Association is hosting the 25th Annual Tennessee Women’s Open this Thursday, July 20th to July 22nd, Saturday.

This marks the 15th consecutive year that Stonehenge Golf Club will host the event, and will bring in top golfers, both professionals, and amateurs from around the country to compete for the top prize.

Stonehenge Golf Club was recently ranked #2 for Golfweek Magazine’s “Best Courses You Can Play in Tennessee.”

For anyone who would like to come visit and watch elite golf in the backyard, tee times start at 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, and the final round will begin Saturday at 7:30 a.m., as well.

To learn more about the 25th Annual Tennessee Women’s Open, check out their website.