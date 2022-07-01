KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Cause baby you’re a firework.

View this year’s Downtown Knoxville’s 4th of July firework show at the best location possible. The Sunsphere is opening several floors to watch the magical lights that night. The 6th and 8th floor will be available for you and your family to celebrate the country’s biggest night. Limited tickets are online right now.

The night will also have an all you can eat buffet of summer-themed food made by Rosa’s Catering.

The evening runs alongside the World’s Fair Festival on the 4th Celebration, and enjoying the night in the Sunsphere will give the best view yet.

Misty Cooper and Donna Little with Sunsphere Events, say with an all you can eat buffet, air conditioning, and private bathrooms, this is the best way to celebrate the night.

For more information on tickets and event details, visit the event’s page.