KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Zoo is built for any type of weather, including the cold. You and your family can come and experience all the magic it has to offer every season!

Animals have access to warm inside habitats at all times and also have choice and control over where they want to be. If the weather is too cold to their liking, they have the choice to stay inside.

However, many of the Zoo’s residents enjoy the cold weather and love playing when it’s cold outside. Here are some of the animals Living East Tennessee had the chance to visit at the Zoo!

To take a visit to the Knoxville Zoo and learn more information, just visit their website!

Red Panda Facts from the Knoxville Zoo:

1. Red Pandas come from China and originate from a climate very similar to East Tennessee. It’s one of the reasons they do so well here, even when it gets cold.

2. Zoo Knoxville has one of the most successful Red Panda programs in the world, with 5 Red Pandas on exhibit and one off exhibit.

3. The Zoo is built for cold weather, guests and animals alike! All animals have choice and control; meaning they can choose to go inside when they want.

4. Red Pandas can be seen out on exhibit even on the coldest, wet, dreary days.

Red Wolf Facts from the Knoxville Zoo:

1. Zoo Knoxville recently received a new Red Wolf.

2. Red Wolves were at one point declared extinct in the wild. There were only around 13 left in existence. Those wolves were taken in by the US Fish and Wildlife Agency with the hopes of preserving the species. Since then, the population is up to around 300 Red Wolves.

3. The only Red Wolves living in the wild are in North Carolina.

4. Some of the reasons that caused Red Wolves to go extinct in the wild include interaction with humans and habitat loss. The Red Wolves are smaller than the more well known Grey Wolf and can be mistaken for coyotes. This leads to many of them being killed by farmers and ranch owners.

5. Red Wolves are treated differently than any other animal in the Zoo. They are not given names because they are to remain as wild as possible with the hopes of them eventually returning to the wild.

