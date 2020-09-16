Watch these beautiful butterflies fly away at this year’s virtual Butterfly Festival

Living East Tennessee

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Celebrate the annual Butterfly Festival with the UT Arboretum, online!

Monarch butterflies, educational sessions and a butterfly release will be featured at the 2020 University of Tennessee Arboretum Butterfly Festival.

Kicking off at 10 a.m., East Tennesseans can join in on all of the butterfly fun, which includes two presentations from an environmental educator and East Tennessee naturalist, along with butterfly art from local vendors. The event is free, however registration is required.  Register online today!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Watch and Win


Book a Segment

Facebook Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Facebook

Twitter Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Twitter

Instagram Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Instagram

Pinterest Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Pinterest

Trending Stories

Fill out my online form.