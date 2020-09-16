Watch these beautiful butterflies fly away at this year’s virtual Butterfly Festival

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Celebrate the annual Butterfly Festival with the UT Arboretum, online!

Monarch butterflies, educational sessions and a butterfly release will be featured at the 2020 University of Tennessee Arboretum Butterfly Festival.

Kicking off at 10 a.m., East Tennesseans can join in on all of the butterfly fun, which includes two presentations from an environmental educator and East Tennessee naturalist, along with butterfly art from local vendors. The event is free, however registration is required. Register online today!